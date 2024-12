THE FUNERAL OF iconic Irish showband singer Dickie Rock will take place near his home in north Dublin this morning.

The much-loved singer of Eurovision and Miami Showband fame died on Thursday at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin aged 88.

His funeral mass will take place at 10:15am in the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued by Rock’s family on Friday evening.

The singer’s death notice describes him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother”.

Advertisement

President Michael D. Higgins led tributes to the singer, who described Rock as an “iconic figure”.

“A performer of the highest quality, Dickie Rock’s popularity, both in the Miami Showband and as a solo artist, was such that he remained a hugely popular entertainer through succeeding generations,” Higgins said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin hailed the showband singer as “a gentleman loved by many”.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Dickie Rock, an iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations.



The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the 60s until modern times.



A gentleman loved by many. My condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/MZXun5FwHV — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) December 6, 2024

Between 1963 and 1972, Rock starred as one of the frontmen of the Miami Showband, and picked up had 13 top-ten hits and seven number-ones with the group.

In 1966, Rock sang for Ireland in the 1966 Eurovision Song Contest with the song, “Come Back to Stay”. He entered as a solo artist and finished joint fourth,with the song becoming a number one hit in Ireland.

He went on to have a successful solo career until his retirement in 2021 at the age of 84.