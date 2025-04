FORMER SHAMROCK ROVERS player and businessman Eamon Farrell has been remembered at his funeral mass by his son, actor Colin Farrell, as a gem of a father who was adored by the family.

Farrell, who was in his eighties, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at the Whitworth Ward in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

In a tribute at 10am requiem mass at the Church of Our Lady of Victories on Ballymun Road in Dublin, Colin said that they were “so glad” to have had Eamon as a father.

“As I grew in to manhood, and particularly as I too became a Dad, all I could and can remember are the good times. More importantly, all I can feel are the good times we shared. Of course I feel them now through the lens of loss, these moments frozen in time.

“Like being five years old and sitting on your lap in my Spider-Man pyjamas with a stretchy Incredible Hulk toy in my hands. I had fallen in to a table or something in school and I needed a few stitches on my eye.

“I remember how you sat me on your lap in the living room when you got back from work. You asked me what happened and I remember how safe I felt in that moment after getting back from hospital. I was just safe sitting there.

“I remember so clearly your arms around me and me trying to figure out the words to tell you what happened. And you looking at me with the strength of a father’s love and concern. The feeling of that memory Dad is so vivid. And more so now that you are gone.”

Colin said that the family were delighted that Eamon had found love again with Eileen Pollard whom he married nearly a decade ago.

“You loved her sons and daughters, and they loved you in kind.”

The Oscar-nominated actor said that his father had a mischievous side. He recalled being a young child on holiday in France with his father, mother Rita and his sisters and brother. Eamon decided he wanted to “sneak in to the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.”

“Into an area where nobody was allowed. It was clear it was cordoned off. Not only that, but you only had on tight pair of football shorts and no shirt.

“Dad I was only seven but I knew it wasn’t a great idea. But I went with you of course because I would have gone anywhere with you because I was mad about you, you see.

“And when the Palace security received a report of a sun burned man half naked strutting around the ground with a little child in tow we were immediately set upon by two guards and a very well-dressed fellow in a dinner jacket and dress pants who said, ‘Follow me please.’

“We walked down one corridor, then another. At one point the security took a left and you swiftly took a right. Cool as anything, no panic.

“I followed you and we legged it around the palace for another cheeky stare and then we were out the gate and free.”

I was terrified, but I was exhilarated. It was so exciting, breaking the rules with you.

The Castleknock native said that his father knew football “inside and out.” Colin spoke fondly of being coached by him in Castleknock Celtic Football club.

“It was both brilliant and terrifying. All I wanted to do was impress you.

“I remember one day you said to one of my teammates during training, ‘Well done, son.’ Harmless enough.

“And I went up to you afterward and I said, ‘he’s not your son, I am.’

“I’d love to think I was being humorous, but alas, I wasn’t. And I know you loved that moment.”

Colin said he used to love telling people who his father was – “the famous Shamrock Rovers star Eamon Farrell”.

“I remember telling you that each one of them would say the same thing “Jaysus your Dad had a lovely touch of the ball.” I was so proud you were my father.”

Colin said that he and his siblings were so grateful to their father for how hard he had worked to provide for them. He said that his father had touched the lives of so many people including the customers he served in his various incarnations as a businessman.

Deacon Derek Leonard, who was a friend of the late Eamon Farrell, told mourners that death was not the end for their loved one and that his spirit was still alive. He said that Eamon had a generosity of spirit.

He said that Eamon always gave people individual time even though he was “like the Lord Mayor and knew everybody.”

Mr Farrell was predeceased by his siblings Tommy, Maureen and Sean, as well as his wife Eileen.

Mr Farrell will also be missed by the mother of his children, his former wife Rita who attended the mass today with her husband Joel.

The mass was followed by a cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.