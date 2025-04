TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Eamon Farrell, the father of Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell, who has died after a long illness.

The former proprietor of Health Matters, and one-time Shamrock Rovers player, passed away peacefully today in the care of his family and the staff of the Whitworth Ward in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Farrell, who was in his eighties, is described in his death notice as having been the “beloved” husband of Eileen, the “loving father” of his adult children Eamon, Catherine, Claudine and Colin and the “beloved brother” of the late Tommy, Maureen and Sean.

He will also be sadly missed by the mother of his children Rita, his eight step children, his five grandchildren, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Farrell, who was formerly of Castleknock in Dublin, will lie in repose at his home in Glasnevin on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

His funeral mass will take place at 10am on Saturday at the Church of Lady of Victories on Ballymun Road in Dublin. It will be followed by cremation as Glasnevin Crematorium. Both services can be viewed online.

In a post online this evening, Shamrock Rovers paid tribute to their former player, who joined the club in 1960 at the age of 18 from the schoolboy club Home Farm in Glasnevin.

“A half-back who was a minor and schoolboy Ireland international, Eamonn played alongside his older brother Tommy during his time at Milltown,” Rovers’ statement said.

“Both were on the team that beat Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final in 1962 played in front of an attendance of 32,000. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

With reporting by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill