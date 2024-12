THE DAUGHTER OF Vanessa O’Callaghan, a 36-year-old woman who died after was assaulted by up to three people as she left a soup kitchen in Cork city centre, has said that her late mother was a “gem” of a person who had “a smile for everyone who crossed her path.”

Mother of three Vanessa O’Callaghan had just been given some food and a sleeping bag by a member of the Kindness Krew volunteer group when she was attacked in Patrick Street on 1 December.

One of the Krew volunteers rushed to her assistance and commenced CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics. However, the native of the Middle Parish in Cork died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on 4 December.

A requiem mass for Vanessa took place at 10am today at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Cork. Floral tributes with the words sister, mam and aunt were placed at the altar. Bishop Emeritus John Buckley recited the opening prayer whilst the children of the deceased placed the shroud over her coffin.

Vanessa’s only daughter Chelsea told all those who gathered in the packed church that their presence meant more to her than words could express.

“It is a comfort to see so many familiar faces, friends, family and loved ones all gathered here to honour and celebrate the incredible woman my mother was.”

Chelsea said that her mother was one of those rare people who seemed to radiate joy during her journey of life.

“She was so full of life and she had a smile for everyone who crossed her path.

“Whether it was North Main Street, Patrick Street, the Grand Parade, wherever you would see her she was always have a smile.

“My mam had a special way of being everywhere. You couldn’t miss her, even if you wanted to. And believe me we tried.

“I am still in complete shock. I can’t believe she’s gone. It’s going to take me a long time to get used to not seeing her around, especially by the church.

“Since her passing I’ve been expecting to see her there, full of life, and ready with her warm smile. But the reality of her absence, it hits me over and over again.

Chelsea said that if she could speak to her mother one more time she would tell her that she loved her unconditionally.

“I hope she knew it but I wish I said it more and I wish I could say it to her now – Mam — I love you so much and I always will.

“Vanessa may be gone but her spirit will live on through all of us, through laughter, through the funny stories, the memories she left us with, and let me tell you there are many stories.

“Mam always had an answer for everything for everything and she was so good with her words. That was her gift to the world – her humour, her wit and her heart. Cork has lost a gem but heaven has truly gained an angel.”

Fr Marius O’Reilly, who celebrated the mass, said that it was a “beautiful sight” to see so many people at the requiem mass for Vanessa. He stated she said would be “smiling down” from heaven at all those who gathered in the church.

He recalled his encounters with Vanessa and the big smile she had for everyone. His most memorable meeting with Vanessa occurred on the occasion of her birthday last year when he shared some cake with her. He described her as being “completely unique” and a “gift to the world.”

“I was lucky enough to know Vanessa myself. I think she had a soft spot for priests and we would always have great fun when we met. She had the most beautiful smile. She was great fun, very witty and you often never knew what was going to come out of her mouth. She always kept me on my toes.”

Fr O’Reilly added that although Vanessa didn’t have an easy life she always watched out for others.

Meanwhile, a vigil was held in memory of Vanessa in Cork city centre last Sunday. Balloons were released at the ceremony which was organised by the Kindness Krew.

Vanessa was predeceased by her three brothers and her father. Her sister Aisling said that Vanessa had suffered a lot when she lost her first brother only to have to endure even more grief with the subsequent death of other family members.

Her sister Lynda O’Callaghan previously told Paul Byrne, on Cork’s 96FM, that Vanessa had spent years on the streets of Cork. She added that her sister was now in a better place having left behind the “life she has been leading for the last twenty odd years”.

Lynda O’Callaghan has called for more garda resources to patrol the streets of Cork whilst appealing to the local authority to open a special shelter for homeless people this Christmas.

Vanessa O’Callaghan is survived by her children Chelsea, Jerry and Kyle, her mother Ellen, and her siblings Linda, Marcella, Aisling, Claudia, Ian and Damian. She was predeceased by her father John and three of her brothers.

Her mother Ellen held a single rose in her hand as she was comforted by mourners outside the church this morning having wheeled the coffin of her daughter out of the church alongside other family members. Vanessa was laid to rest at St Catherine’s cemetery in Kilcully.

The family of the deceased would like to acknowledge the care given to Vanessa by doctors at the CUH , Gardaí, and all those who assisted their loved one at the scene of the assault.

No arrests have been made but the garda investigation in to the passing of Ms O’Calllaghan is ongoing. Volunteers at the soup kitchen described her as having been a “quiet and mannerly” woman.