This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fianna Fáil takes aim at funfairs ahead of summer holidays

The Health and Safety Funfair Amendment Bill looks to further regulate funfairs.

By Christina Finn Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 6:10 AM
8 hours ago 1,343 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4679259
Image: Shutterstock/Annette Shaff
Image: Shutterstock/Annette Shaff

FUNFAIRS AND AMUSEMENT equipment must be properly regulated, according to Fianna Fáil. 

A Bill proposed by TD Niall Collins which aims to provide for improved health and safety standards at funfairs is due to be debated in the Dáil today. 

Under these proposals, which were first floated two years ago, any funfair equipment operator must ensure a duty of reasonable care to recreational users.

The Health and Safety Funfair Amendment Bill is not being opposed by government, though a spokesperson said there are concerns about the implications of the proposals which calls on Health and Safety Authority to play a role in regulating the sector. 

At present, there is no statutory agency charged with monitoring, inspecting and regulating the use of funfair equipment, which Collins has described as unacceptable.

The Bill would give powers to the Health and Safety Authority to ensure full safety compliance at all funfairs operating in Ireland.

While the government has indicated that such a move would result in a ‘money message’ to be placed on the Bill (which could halt it in its tracks), Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said a review of current regulations is already underway within his department.

The Planning and Development Act 2000 places a statutory duty on organisers of funfairs and owners of fairground equipment to take “reasonable care” to ensure that funfair attendees “do not suffer injury or damage by reason of dangers arising from the funfair or associated activities”.

The current legislation also sets out that the owner of fairground equipment shall not make it available to the public unless such equipment has a valid certificate of safety.

Anyone who wants to hold a funfair in a town, must give notice of the event to the local authority and they must hold a valid certificate of safety.

Murphy acknowledged that one of the issues raised in the review was that the current rules do not assign responsibility to a specific body to investigate accidents at funfairs.

However, he noted at that time that provisions in criminal justice and in safety, health and welfare at work legislation provide a range of responsibilities and roles for investigation of accidents.

The review is ongoing and includes an examination of international practice in the area of regulating public safety, the minister has said. 

It is understood the department has met with the Health and Safety Authority and engaged with stakeholders on the issues. While the government recognises there are “challenges” in the bill, it welcomes its intent and said it will be given due consideration. 

Collins maintains there is a legislative gap, which has resulted in no state agency looking into and overseeing funfair safety.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie