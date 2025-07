A GROUP OF Palestinians in the West Bank who were planning to come to Ireland for a GAA tour this month have been informed that their visa applications have been refused due to “insufficient documentation” by the Irish Immigration Service, the GAA Palestine group has said.

The group, which helped to lodge the visa applications for 47 Palestinians who belong to sports clubs in the West Bank, has said they are shocked by the decision, and have refuted that any of the requested documentation was not provided.

GAA Palestine had plans in place for 47 Palestinians to travel here, including 33 children aged between 9 and 16 years of age.

A total of 152 families in Ireland had signed up to host the group as they were to travel around Ireland.

The tour was due to kick off on 18 July, and it had garnered major support from Irish host families who were to welcome the Palestinians into their homes, and from clubs that have been fundraising to help finance the trip.

Organisers behind the tour have said that they are “devastated” and they have disputed that the department did not have all the documentation required to approve the visa applications, which were made in mid-May.

Letters sent by the Embassy of Ireland in the State of Israel to visa applicants today, which have been seen by The Journal, inform the Palestinians that their visa application has been refused due to “insufficient documentation”.

The embassy said it didn’t have enough information on the applicants plans, such as an itinerary on what GAA clubs they would be visiting, and financial plans for how their visit would be facilitated.

It further said that no Garda vetting certificates for host families were submitted, and that invitation letters from host families weren’t provided, amongst other issues the embassy identified.

Claire Liddy, organiser with GAA Palestine, said that the organisation had provided many letters on the itinerary for the trip, as the group assisted with the applications which were made to the embassy in Tel Aviv.

The group says that the Department of Justice and the embassy has had poor communication with them throughout the visa application process.

Liddy said that the group is now going to meet with the families of the children in whatever capacity they can online, and that she is sure that the group will be “devastated” by this news.

The group, which was founded by Stephen Redmond last year following a trip to the West Bank, works with grassroots GAA clubs in the West Bank, with clubs having been set up in multiple areas, after an original club was started in Ramallah.

The cohort from the West Bank were due to compete in a number of friendly matches, and to go on days out including an exclusive tour of Croke Park led by GAA President Jarlath Burns, and a visit to Dublin Zoo.

They were also planning to go to the beach, which GAA Palestine said would be a first time experience for some of the children.

There were plans to play another match at Dr. Morris Park in Tipperary, before travelling to counties Cork and Clare.

Local GAA clubs have been fundraising to support the tour and making preparations to welcome the Palestinians.

The Journal has requested comment from the Department of Justice.