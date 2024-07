A WELL-KNOWN GAA star has been arrested for dangerous driving as he travelled at high speed trying to get to an event.

The incident happened in a small town in the south of the country on Sunday when the player was stopped while he was travelling over the speed limit.

Advertisement

Sources have said the driver was going in excess of 160 kilometres per hour in a 100km per hour zone.

Dangerous driving is one of three separate serious road traffic offences and involves an assessment by the garda giving consideration to the conditions of the road, weather, volume of traffic and the condition of the vehicle being driven.

Gardaí had arrested the man and he was later charged and bailed to appear before a court in the coming weeks.

A statement has been requested from the Garda Press Office.