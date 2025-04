Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/6Vfkfxm3v7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

THE MASTERS HASN’T even started yet, but we may have already witnessed one of the finest putts Augusta will see this week.

One fearless young golfer – Rory McIlroy’s four-year-old daughter Poppy – took on Augusta’s notoriously daunting greens without a hint of hesitation.

A determined Poppy faced a nerve-racking downhill putt on the 9th hole, but with a little help from Shane Lowry, the younger McIlroy carefully set up her shot and gave the ball a gentle tap, sending it perfectly along its tricky path.

Poppy looked a little puzzled by all the attention, while Shane Lowry’s eight-year-old daughter, Iris, dashed over to celebrate, scooping Poppy up in delight before she was wrapped in a proud hug from her dad.

Her father Rory, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam, described the putt as “very cool”.

“It’s just such a fun afternoon. Being out there with Shane (Lowry) and Tommy (Fleetwood) and their families, we’re all very, very close, so to have the kids out there and them having fun is the most important thing,” McIlroy said.

“It’s a really nice way to sort of end the preparation going into what is the serious part of the week. So it’s nice to be able to get out here and do this.”

McIlroy has been grouped with Sweden’s Ludwig Aberg and American Akshay Bhatia for the first two rounds of the 89th Masters.

Four-time Major winner McIlroy, the current world number 2, would complete a career Grand Slam with victory at Augusta National, and his group tee off today at 6.12pm (Irish time).

In another viral moment, Lowry was seen coaching his daughter Iris to “straighten” up her angle and tap the ball “harder”.

Iris’ shot found the hole in another difficult putt, and Lowry can be seen reacting with pride, grabbing his daughter for a hug.

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, follows McIlroy at 6.23pm alongside reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.