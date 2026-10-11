GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Pornhub abuse case

1. A woman’s legal battle over alleged child sexual abuse material on Pornhub has reached Ireland’s High Court, with proceedings involving companies linked to the website adjourned pending developments in a proposed $120 million (€107 million) US settlement.

Saudi airport attack

2. At least 12 people have been killed and 309 injured in an attack on Riyadh’s international airport, which Saudi Arabia has blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Trump on Ukraine

3. US President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine to replace Volodymyr Zelensky with a new leader, lashing out at him for strikes on Russian oil refineries that have contributed to pre-election high diesel prices.

Ballinasloe arrests

4. Five men have been charged and are due to appear in court this morning following an incident of violent disorder in Ballinasloe, Co Galway yesterday.

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Gaza

5. Child marriage is on the rise in Gaza as hunger, displacement and the collapse of education leave families facing increasingly desperate choices.

Palestinian journalist Hana Salah spoke to families affected by the crisis, with UN figures showing a 123% increase in reported forced and child marriages in the first six months of 2026.

Orange Order

6. The controversy surrounding the proposed Orange Order parade along Portadown’s Garvaghy Road continues, with a legal challenge over the decision to ban the march adjourned until Monday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant intervened on Friday to prevent the parade proceeding after a 13-day stand-off.

Inheritance tax

7. Less than 3% of Irish households are estimated to ever pay inheritance tax, so why does it provoke such fierce debate?

Following another increase in tax-free thresholds in Budget 2027, Paul O’Donoghue examines why the issue remains so emotive, despite affecting relatively few families.

Tiger attack

8. A man has died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England yesterday.

Trump and US broadcasters

9. The US Department of Justice is investigating five major television networks, including CNN and Fox News, after they briefly suspended pooled White House coverage.