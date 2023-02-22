Advertisement

Wednesday 22 February 2023
The investigation is understood to have focused on a well-known GAA star.
# Fraud investigation
Arrest made in fraud investigation involving GAA star
A man has been arrested “in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud”.
59 minutes ago

AN ARREST HAS been made in the investigation of alleged fraud by a GAA star. 

In a statement this evening gardaí said that officers in the eastern region apprehended a “male in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud”.

The Journal previously reported that gardaí attached to the economic crime bureau were investigating whether the retired player claimed to have an illness and asked friends and family for money to travel abroad for experimental treatment.  

The sum of fraud being investigated is approximately €1 million.

Several statements of complaint are believed to have been made to gardaí in the last three months.   

Gardaí told The Journal this evening that the man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an offence under Section 6 Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

The Eastern Region covers much of Leinster and the south-east, aside from Dublin which is its own Garda region.

- Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor 

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
