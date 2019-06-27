This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Incoming Irish Central Bank chief criticised for 'clumsy' handling of budget leak in New Zealand

Budget details were accidentally posted on the Treasury’s website last month.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 7:40 AM
29 minutes ago 1,207 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4699108
The Central Bank of Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
The Central Bank of Ireland
The Central Bank of Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE INCOMING GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Ireland has been criticised for his “clumsy” handling of a security breach in New Zealand last month.

The State Services Commission (SSC), the country’s public service watchdog, found that Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf sought to blame others and poorly managed an incident which saw budget details accidentally posted on the department’s website.

Makhlouf, who will leave his job in Wellington this week before becoming the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland in September, initially said the leaks happened as a result of deliberate hacking.

However, it later emerged that the department was not the victim of a cyber-attack, but accidentally published budget details on its website, which could be accessed using a search function.

“I have concluded that Mr Makhlouf failed to take personal responsibility for the Treasury security failure and his subsequent handling of the situation fell well short of my expectations,” SSC chief Peter Hughes said.

“Mr Makhlouf is accountable for that and I’m calling it out.”

The SSC found that Makhlouf acted in good faith when he first described the leaks as a hack and said he showed no political bias against those who released the information.

But it said he was less forthcoming after receiving updated advice about the nature of the leaks and that he continued to suggest the problem was a hack, rather than admitting that it was a mistake by his department.

Hughes said it would be meaningless to punish Makhlouf when he was leaving for a new role, but added that the bureaucrat’s reputation had been damaged by the findings.

Hughes said he was disappointed Makhlouf had declined to publicly apologise over the affair.

There was no immediate response from Makhlouf or the treasury department.

The Irish government announced Makhlouf’s appointment to the Central Bank last month, saying he was a candidate of international calibre with an extensive knowledge of financial markets and economic policy.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

