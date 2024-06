The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Galway 0-17

Dublin 0-16

GALWAY STAGED A brilliant second-half comeback to knock champions Dublin out at the All-Ireland football quarter-final stage in Croke Park.

It is the first time since 2009 that Dublin exit before the semi-finals.

They were in front 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time, but Galway pegged them back during the second half with Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid their scoring stars.

Armagh 2-12

Roscommon 0-12

Armagh have advanced to their first All-Ireland senior football semi-final since 2005 after overcoming 14-man Roscommon at a rainy Croke Park.

Goals in either half from Conor Turbitt and Barry McCambridge saw Kieran McGeeney’s side progress after no shortage of heartbreak at this stage.

For Roscommon, meanwhile, the 33-year wait for a semi-final continues. Davy Burke’s men were below par, while Ruaidhri Falllon’s first-half red card was a hammer blow.

