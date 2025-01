TWO SCHOOLS AND premises in an industrial estate have been evacuated in a Co Galway town after a fire broke out at a factory.

In a statement this afternoon, Galway County Council declared a ‘major fire incident’ at Claregalway Corporate Business Park.

The council said the evacuation has been taken as a “precautionary measure” following the incident.

Fire services are currently responding to the blaze and gardaí are assisting with the evacuation.

Parents and guardians are “advised not to go to the schools” according to the local authority’s statement.

“Instead, they are requested to collect their children directly from the above locations,” the council said.

“In the interest of public safety, Claregalway Educate Together National School and Coláiste Bhaile Chláir secondary school are also being evacuated,” the council added.

“All pupils from Coláiste Bhaile Chlair secondary school are being transported by bus to Claregalway GA Club at Knockdoemore. Pupils from the Claregalway Educate Together National School are being evacuated to the church in Claregalway.”

The council continued: “Emergency services remain on site, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops. Galway County Council urges the public to follow official guidance and avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”