A GALWAY ENGINEERING firm has said it could build a bike shed like the one in Leinster House for less than a tenth of the fee paid by the Office for Public Works.

The new bike shed for Leinster House, which allows for storage of eighteen bikes, cost €336,051.30 in total.

The cost of construction and installation was €322,282.78.

However, street furniture company Larkin Engineering said that while its “competitors” charge over €322,000, it could build and install a similar one for €19,995.

Get Your Own #LeinsterHouse #BikeShelter!

Don't miss this deal!

💸 Competitor's Price: €322,282

🔥 #LarkinEngineering: €19,995 (Supplied & Installed)

Or, go for our Cycle Shelter Type 1 (fits 18 bikes) for just €7,000

Give your bikes a best home without breaking the bank! pic.twitter.com/1xXahEc6Ww — Larkin Engineering (@Larkinengineer) September 3, 2024

It adds that an even cheaper alternative can be provided for €7,000.

The shelter, which was hailed by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan as a good example of public sector climate action, also required archaeological advice to make sure it fit in at the parliamentary complex.

These costs came in at €2,952.

Ryan has since said the fee spent on the bike said was an “incredibly expensive cost”.

While he said the bike shed is on a “sensitive site”, he added that he was “shocked when I saw the price”.

In July, it emerged that Labour leader Ivana Bacik had pushed for new bike shelters at Leinster House.

However, the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl replied to say it was “extremely unlikely” that planning permission would be provided and that the existing facilities were underused.

Asked about the costs involved, a spokeswoman for the OPW said: “The bicycle shelter is a new structure located within the setting of Leinster House, a protected structure of national importance.

“In response to the character of the historic setting a well-designed structure with an appropriate use of high-quality materials and finish were required.”

Meanwhile, there have been examples in recent years of Government funded projects which include bike sheds coming in at a fraction of the price paid for the Leinster House one.

In 2022, €50,000 worth of funding provided to a Co Kerry GAA club by the Department of Rural and Community Development was used to develop a walkway, car parking, a picnic area and a bike shed.

Under the same funding tranche, €50,000 was given to a Co Cork sporting club to develop a fountain for a lake, to upgrade a walking surface, develop a car parking area, install seating, and develop a bike shed.

-With additional reporting from Ken Foxe