Galway hospital carries out first robotic guided coronary intervention in Ireland and UK

GALWAY UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS has carried out the first robotic guided coronary intervention in Ireland and the UK.

The innovative procedure combines the benefits of coronary intervention with the precision of robotics.

The new technology is used in stent procedures to relieve blockages in the arteries of the heart.

The technology allows for greater precision in positioning stents, allowing the interventional cardiologists to move the stent a millimetre at a time.

It also allows the medical team to have an enhanced, close up view of the angiographic images and information during the entire procedure.

Interventional cardiologists are also able to use the robot as an extension of their own hand, allowing for robotic precision.

Professor Faisal Sharif, Consultant Cardiologist, who carried out the first procedure in UHG, welcomed the addition of the CorPath Robotic Angioplasy as a game changer.

“Robotic innovation has come a long way in the last decade. And we in Galway are delighted to have performed the first Robotic Guided Coronary Intervention in Ireland and the UK,” Professor Sharif said.

“The main advantage of robotics is that it is safe and very precise in stent placement. It allows the accurate placement for up to 1mm at a time,” he said.

The use of robotics in the procedure will also benefit staff, reducing their exposure to radiation.

“Traditionally, the coronary stent placement procedure is performed in the Cardiac Cath Lab resulting in staff exposure to radiation. The second main advantage of using Robotics is the reduction in radiation exposure for the staff,” Professor Sharif said.

“We recently successfully completed the first case and going forward we will be performing these procedures regularly. I would like to thank Science Foundation Ireland, University of Galway and University Hospital Galway for their support towards this innovation,” he added.

Chris Kane, general manager of Galway University Hospitals welcomed the introduction of the new technology adding that it will further benefit patients.

“Innovations such as this are transforming medicine and will have a significant impact on the future care for patients. This state-of-the-art robotics will enhance patient care for our patients across the West and Northwest of Ireland,” she added.