Gardaí seize cocaine worth €70,000 in Galway search

GARDAÍ SEIZED SUSPECTED cocaine worth €70,000 during a search in Galway yesterday evening.

The Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises on the Headford Road around 10.30pm and discovered the suspected cocaine, which was divided into “separate deals”.

The gardaí found and seized “a variety of drug paraphernalia” while searching the premises.

A man, 30s, was arrested during the search.

He is currently detained in Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs that were discovered are being sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.