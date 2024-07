The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

A SPECTACULAR FINISH for a goal in the 40th minute by Aoife Donohue was the fitting decider as Galway edged out last year’s finalists Waterford to reach the last four of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship, where they will play Tipperary.

Galway edged the Déise 1-12 to 1-9 at Croke Park.

Beth Carton drove to the net from a penalty eight minutes from the end of normal time to reignite Waterford’s aspirations and goalkeeper Brianne O’Regan pointed from a free inside her own half to reduce the margin to the minimum but it was Galway that struck the last two scores, via Donohue and the pacy Olwen Rabbitte to set up a semi-final that is a repeat of the League final won by Tipp.

That means champions Cork will play yesterday’s quarter-final winners Dublin in the other semi-final, with both games taking place at UPMC Nowlan Park on July 27.

Elsewhere, Blaithin Mackin led the way as Armagh advanced to the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC with a decisive victory over Mayo at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Mackin top-scored for Armagh with 1-3 in a 2-11 to 0-11 victory.

They will meet the runners-up for the last two years Kerry in what will be a repeat of the Lidl National League final which was won by Armagh in April by 2-12 to 2-9

Armagh led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the break, having raced into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after just 12 minutes of the contest.

Now Armagh will try to take a superb season one step further and reach the final for the first time since their only appearance when they went down to Cork in the final in 2006.

