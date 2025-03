THERE IS NO agreed timeline in place to activate new, strict gambling regulations despite a watchdog agency for the industry being established by the government this month, The Journal has learned.

This means the majority of global gambling companies set up in Ireland, some of which turned over billions of euro in profit last year, are not legally required to follow any new laws and remain, lagely, unregulated.

The Journal understands that although no formal inaugural meeting of the Gambling Regulation Authority of Ireland (GRAI) has been held yet, a meeting of the new members was scheduled for Friday.

Head of the new agency, Anne Marie Caulfield, has previously stated that the new rules will be introduced on a “phased basis” but a spokesperson said this week that the watchdog’s licensing and regulation work will not begin fully for a number of months.

Strict rules on adverts and age verification

Strict new laws were broadly approved in the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 by the Oireachtas in October last year. The legislation was welcomed by experts who claimed the industry needs to be better controlled.

While efforts have been made by some companies in the industry to fulfil the incoming requirements, they are under no obligation to do so because their licences pre-date the regulations and the laws have yet to be formally enacted.

Additionally, a spokesperson has confirmed to The Journal that companies in possession of valid gambling licences under the old legal framework – operated by the Revenue Commission – are outside the remit of the GRAI’s control until a renewal is granted under the new system.

This means if a company’s license is renewed in the immediate future will still not be required to follow the new laws as the GRAI is only authority permitted to grant credentials under the regulations.

Among the measures to be introduced is an all-out ban on free betting opportunities, a ban on the use of credit cards to lodge money into gambling accounts and stricter regulations on advertising.

A fund to help those with problem gambling habits will also be established and companies will be required to verify the identity of their users through requesting photo identification.

The law will also make it an offence for users to create gambling accounts for those under the age of 18.

However, the only section of the law that has been enacted is the legislation activating and formally establishing the regulatory body, the GRAI. This means the industry is in no way legally required to make operational changes at this time.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and the GRAI the day before the legislation came into effect, the names of the regulator’s board were announced and it was claimed that their preparatory work would begin from 5 March.

Free bets are still being offered

A number of gambling companies, ahead of large sporting events and horse racing competitions such as Cheltenham, have continued to advertise online and on television and offered their punters free betting opportunities.



Over the past week, The Journal reporters were – on three separate online gambling websites operated by companies with valid licences in the Republic of Ireland – not asked to prove their identity after making an account for the purpose of this article.

Upon registering the account, one reporter was also offered a number of ‘rewards’ as well as ‘bonus’ and ‘free’ betting opportunities.

Censored screenshot of a text message received by our reporter from one company with an offer of free betting opportunities.

Free betting opportunity offered to new users, upon sign up, on the website of one gambling website.

Experts have previously warned that these practices can lead to problem gambling habits and risk giving children access to gambling.

When approached for comment, a spokesman for the GRAI explained that it could not comment on the operations of companies that are in possession of licences issued to it under the previous licensing framework.

Regulator’s response

The spokesman said the regulator has not begun any licensing work, adding that it would be doing so “in the coming months”. Under the act, he added, the GRAI controls when each part of the new legislation commences.

Asked for a detailed timeline for the commencement of remaining parts of the legislation, including licensing, the spokesman said the regulator has yet to have its first formal meeting and, has not yet agreed or discussed deadlines to implement the new rules.

He added: “The obligations set out in the Act, as well as the enforcement powers of the Gambling Regulator, apply exclusively to licensees under the new regulatory framework.”

This means companies, despite years of work by advocates and politicians to get a hold on the unregulated, multi-billion euro industry, are in no way required to comply with the laws at this time.

“Once licensing formally commences in the coming months, all applicants will be subject to rigorous and comprehensive checks,” the spokesman said.