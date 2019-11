In which of the following mob movies does Robert De Niro NOT star? Shutterstock Casino Donnie Brasco

The Untouchables Once Upon a Time in America

Al Capone has been played by many an actor over the years but who is due to play him in the upcoming biographical crime film Fonzo? PA/Wire Keanu Reeves Tom Hardy

Robert De Niro Christian Bale

In 1983’s Scarface, what filmmaker took over the director’s chair from Brian De Palma for one shot? Youtube/Scarface Steven Spielberg Martin Scorsese

David Cameron Francis Ford Coppola

1990's Goodfellas told the story of real-life mobster Henry Hill. There was another movie, My Blue Heaven, about Hill’s time in witness protection released the same year. Who played Hill in it? Shutterstock Al Pacino Shutterstock Chevy Chase

Shutterstock Steve Martin Shutterstock Christopher Walken

In 2014, Frank Sivero - who played the ill-fated Frankie Carbone in Goodfellas - filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Simpsons for appropriating his looks and mannerisms. The case was dropped last year but which member of Fat Tony's crew did Sivero see his likeness in? Youtube/TheSimpsons Legs Louie

Johnny Tightlips Jimmy the Squealer

What happens to "nosy fellas" in 1974's Chinatown? Youtube/ChinaTown They sleep with the fishes They are politely asked to leave

They get whacked They lose their noses

Frank Sinatra had been against The Godfather since the book was written. He allegedly threatened to break author Mario Puzo’s leg because of the similarity he bore to what character in the 1972 film? Shutterstock Luca Brasi Salvatore Tessio

Johnny Fontane Sonny Corleone

1991's Bugsy tells the story of who? Youtube Bugsy Siegel Bugsy Malone

Bugs Bunny Baby Face Nelson

A hitman is instructed to leave the gun and take the what in The Godfather? Shutterstock The lasagna Shutterstock The gelato

Shutterstock The evidence Shutterstock The cannoli