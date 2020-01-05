Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car crash in Donegal last night

The incident took place on the Golf Course Road in Letterkenny.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a car crash took place in Letterkenny last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash shortly after 9pm on the Golf course Road yesterday.

A car left the road and struck an embankment and a wall. A man in his 30s was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken to Letterkenny hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. His condition is currently understood to be stable.

The road was closed overnight and the crash site was examined today by forensic collision investigators.

The road has since been reopened.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.