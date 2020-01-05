This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car crash in Donegal last night

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 7:00 PM
53 minutes ago 3,847 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954496
The incident took place on the Golf Course Road in Letterkenny.
Image: Google Street View
The incident took place on the Golf Course Road in Letterkenny.
The incident took place on the Golf Course Road in Letterkenny.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a car crash took place in Letterkenny last night. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash shortly after 9pm on the Golf course Road yesterday.

A car left the road and struck an embankment and a wall. A man in his 30s was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken to Letterkenny hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. His condition is currently understood to be stable. 

The road was closed overnight and the crash site was examined today by forensic collision investigators. 

The road has since been reopened. 

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie