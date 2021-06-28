Two women arrested over alleged human trafficking offences

TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested over alleged human trafficking offences in the northwest of the country.

Gardaí attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) conducted a number of searches in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal today.

Two women aged in their 40s and 30s, have been arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences. The detention means they can be held for a period of seven days.

A garda spokesman said: “The Garda National Protective Services Bureau has called on anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity.”