Three men arrested after €1.1 million worth of cocaine seized at Dublin Airport

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of approximately €1.1 million worth of cocaine at Dublin Airport.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, garda seized approximately 16kgs of cocaine yesterday.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Assistance was also provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America.

Gardaí said the men were arrested in the environs of Dublin Airport in connection with the seizure.

They are currently being detained at Blanchardstown and Coolock Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.