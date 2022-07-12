#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 12 July 2022
Advertisement

Three men arrested after €1.1 million worth of cocaine seized at Dublin Airport

Some 16kg of cocaine was seized yesterday.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 8:50 PM
8 minutes ago 495 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5815386
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of approximately €1.1 million worth of cocaine at Dublin Airport.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, garda seized approximately 16kgs of cocaine yesterday.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Assistance was also provided by law enforcement agencies in Germany and South America.

Gardaí said the men were arrested in the environs of Dublin Airport in connection with the seizure.

They are currently being detained at Blanchardstown and Coolock Garda Stations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie