Young boy dies after car he was driving crashes in Limerick in early hours

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal road collision which killed a young boy in County Limerick this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that the 12-year-old boy was the driver of the car – which is believed to have been his parent’s car.

It is understood that the family are originally from Poland and have been living in the Newcastlewest area of south Limerick for a number of years.

A garda spokesperson said shortly before 2am, that Gardaí, ambulance Fire Brigade were called to the scene of a collision between a car and a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

“The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was fatally injured. He was the sole occupant of the car. His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick. The coroner has been notified.

“The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

“The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are currently in place on the N21, with city bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí have appealed for help from the public and have asked for witnesses to make contact with them.

They have also asked that any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.