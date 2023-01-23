Garda Commissioner calls for additional safety equipment and introduction of body cameras

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris outlined the need for additional and enhanced safety equipment during a meeting with the four garda representative associations this evening.

Harris also outlined his support for the introduction of body cameras during the meeting which was requested to address issues of assaults on gardaí and recruitment.

On the issue of recruitment, Commissioner Harris said that An Garda Síochána had experienced a drop in the number of Gardaí as a result of Covid-19 restrictions on training.

Last year, around 450 gardaí left the organisation between retirements and resignations.

However, a statement from the Garda Press Office said that Garda staff numbers have increased by 1,200 in recent years.

The statement added that this has “enabled more than 800 Gardaí to be released from administrative roles to operational duties”.

This includes areas “such as tackling street level drug dealing, and preventing and detecting sexual crime and domestic abuse”.

Commissioner Harris also said that this year, An Garda Síochána is planning to have classes of around 200 Garda students in the Garda College every 11 to 12 weeks.

Speaking after the meeting, Commissioner Harris said that “the safety of Gardaí is of utmost importance.”

However, he acknowledged that “already this year we have seen a number of serious assaults on Gardaí”.

He added: “It is not acceptable that a small minority in society – and it is only a small minority – feel that Gardaí can be attacked just because they are carrying out their duties.

“The vast majority of the public have great respect for the work that Gardaí do to keep them safe, their professionalism and dedication, and their empathy, particularly when engaging with the most vulnerable in our society.

“I will continue to ensure we provide Gardaí with the equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The Garda Commissioner added that he is “confident that we will soon get back to a situation where Garda numbers are growing”.

“I not only want to get to the current target of 15,000 Gardaí, but given population growth, demographic change and the rapidly changing nature of crime, I believe there is a strong case for there to be more than 15,000 Gardaí,” said Harris.