Minister Harris to open new Garda control centre at €40 million Heuston Station facility today

A NEW GARDA Síochána control centre for the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), located at the National Train Control Centre at Heuston Station, is being opened today.

An Garda Síochána operate four regional communication control centres on a 24/7 basis, in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Waterford.

It is from these centres that trained Garda personnel answer 999/112 emergency calls from the public.

The €40 million premises at Heuston Station will house the operations of the Garda call takers and dispatchers for the DMR region. Irish Rail and Dublin City Council are also expected to local their control rooms at the centre in the “near future”.

The DMR control centre answer and dispatch resources to approximately 800 to 1,000 999 calls every day and about 39,000 per month.

The DMR control room, which has 100 staff members, was relocated from the former Harcourt Square Garda Complex to Heuston Station in November 2022.

The Department of Justice said in a statement today that the facility is the “nerve centre to Garda operations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the personnel working there are the people at the frontline taking sometimes the most challenging and time-sensitive calls”.

The Department said An Garda Síochána “plan to increase their presence in some other stations in the time ahead”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Simon Harris will today open the new DMR control centre.

“We are committed to building stronger, safer communities by ensuring An Garda Síochána have state of the art premises and allowing for greater co-operation with CIE and Dublin City Council,” Minister Simon Harris said.

“I am delighted to join Commissioner Harris in opening these new facilities today,” Minister Harris said.

“It is crucial that anyone who finds themselves in an emergency situation has the confidence to call 999 and know that their call will be responded to promptly and professionally. I want to thank the call and dispatch staff for affording callers that confidence.”