Three people have so far received jail time for breaking Covid laws

GARDAÍ HAVE ANNOUNCED that three people have so far been handed jail time for violating Covid-19 laws.

Announcing a range of additional measures to support the Level 5 lockdown, a garda spokesman said there have been several people before the courts as a result of breaking lockdown laws.

While many people received fines up to €1,000, there were three people who received jail sentences of 30 days, two months and four months.

Some notable outcomes of previous Garda enforcement are:

• In Dublin, a man was found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, 30 days imprisonment

• In Leitrim, a man was found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, two months Imprisonment

• In Meath, a woman was found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, non-resident at property, four months imprisonment

• In Cavan, a man was found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, €150 fine

• In Kildare, a man was found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, €250 fine following appeal

• In Sligo, two men were found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, Both €300 fine

• In Dublin, man in breach of Covid Regulations directed to return home, observed still in breach of regulations at same location two hours later, €350 fine

• In Meath, two men were in breach of Health Regulations at a Domestic house, both €1000 fine

Gardaí also announced new measures they will be rolling out under Operation Fanacht.

There will be additional static checkpoints on national routes which will start from 7am tomorrow which will be supported by the local mobile checkpoints introduced last week. Additional gardaí are also being sent to the frontline.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security said: “Keeping people safe during this pandemic has been An Garda Síochána’s number one priority. The measures announced today will further support that work.

“The additional checkpoints combined with high visibility patrols in key locations will help Government and societal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Gardaí also warned the public that laws remain in place if they do not heed the restrictions.

Gardaí said they will also be engaged in high visibility patrolling of key locations such as public amenities, scenic areas and parks. They will also be carrying out checks to ensure pubs and non-essential retail are adhering to the rules.

Victims of domestic abuse have been reminded that the travel limits and the Covid advice do not apply to them if they are seeking help.