This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man hospitalised following single-vehicle crash after failing to stop car for gardaí

The driver suffered minor injuries in the collision.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 5:17 PM
43 minutes ago 6,228 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547921
Image: Twitter/@GardaTraffic
Image: Twitter/@GardaTraffic

A MAN IN Dublin has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision earlier today.

The incident happened near the Millenium Business Park in Finglas, north Dublin, and came after the man failed to stop for gardaí.

Posting on Twitter, gardaí said the driver – who was not wearing a seatbelt – suffered minor injuries in the crash, and that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A garda spokesman told TheJournal.ie that the man was taken to hospital, and that he will be questioned by investigators at a later date.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    71,080  20
    2
    		'Offensive and embarrassing': Coveney criticises McDonald for posing beside anti-English sign at parade
    61,289  128
    3
    		An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    49,893  0
    Fora
    1
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    361  0
    2
    		Audio is having a moment - here's how marketers can make the most of it
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    102,758  23
    2
    		As it happened: Wolves vs Man United, FA Cup quarter-final
    68,821  56
    3
    		Tyrone enjoy first win over Dublin in six years to knock champions out of hunt for league final
    36,608  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 Irish shows, movies, and documentaries to watch on Netflix over St Patrick's weekend
    6,415  2
    2
    		Basic Stitch: I tried to hem my own trousers because my mam is sick of my shite
    3,748  2
    3
    		What your period may be telling you about your overall health
    2,140  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport
    Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    Man hospitalised following single-vehicle crash after failing to stop car for gardaí
    Man hospitalised following single-vehicle crash after failing to stop car for gardaí
    Galway secure league semi-final berth, while Rebel revival keeps Cork in the hunt
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí seize €600,000 of cocaine from car in Dublin
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    SHOOTING
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie