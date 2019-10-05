This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rise in the number of people who say they don't worry about becoming victims of crime

Some 79% of respondents said that national crime was a ‘serious’ or ‘very serious’ issue.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 2:13 PM
11 minutes ago 436 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4838630
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THERE HAS BEEN an increase in the number of people who say they don’t worry about becoming a victim of crime, according to a new garda survey. 

The Garda Public Attitudes Survey is carried out by Amárach Research every quarter and is commissioned by An Garda Síochana in a bid to gauge the nation’s perception towards crime in Ireland. 

It takes a nationally representative sample of 1,500 people. 

The latest results found that 55% of those surveyed say they don’t worry about becoming a victim of crime – an increase of 6% on the same quarter in the previous year. 

However, some 79% of respondents said that national crime was a “serious” or “very serious” issue – an increase of 8 from the first quarter of this year. 

crime The survey reported an increase in people who don't worry about being a victim of crime. Source: GPO

In comparison, only 19% of respondents said they thought local crime was a “serious” or “very serious” issue. 

Of the respondent who reported being victims of crime – 5.3% or 76 people – some 66% said they were satisfied with the response they received from gardaí, according to the survey. 

The survey reported that 80% of people said they were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the service provided by gardaí to their local community. 

Some 44% of people said they has a high trust in gardaí, while another 45 said they had a medium trust in gardaí – these figures have remained static for the past year. 

Two-thirds of people said they thought gardáí treated everyone equally regardless of who they are. 

Deputy commissioner of policing and security, John Twomey said: “It is very welcome to see the continuing reduction in the fear of crime. As well as reducing crime levels, An Garda Síochána seeks to provide re-assurance through increasing our visibility and community engagement.”

“We would hope to see further improvements in public perception in visibility as a result of our new Operating Model, which will increase the number of gardaí on the front-line and has a strong focus on community policing,” he added. 

