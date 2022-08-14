Gardaí in Galway seize €400,000 worth of drugs

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAI HAVE SEIZED almost €400,000 worth of drugs following a search of a house in Galway.
A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the seizure.
The search took place yesterday in a residential property in Annaghdown. Gardaí seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning Sunday 14th August, 2022 after 10am.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
