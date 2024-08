GARDAÍ SEIZED CRYSTAL meth worth approximately €20,000 from a vehicle in North Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí attached to Coolock District Drugs Unit recovered the suspected crystal meth from a vehicle at a premises on the Malahide Road on Friday 16 August.

Advertisement

An image of the seized drugs.

The seized drugs have been sent for further analysis.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.