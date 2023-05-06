Advertisement

Saturday 6 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# Gardaí
Two men arrested after gardaí seize 35kg of cannabis in Dublin 13
One man is in his 30s and the other in his 40s.
1.3k
4
37 minutes ago

GARDAI HAVE SEIZED roughly 35 kilograms of herbal cannabis estimated to be worth €750,000, following a search in Dublin 13.

Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

As part of an operation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime, a search operation was carried out yesterday by the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Raheny and Coolock District Drug Units, the Raheny District Crime Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

Revenue officers seized approximately 35 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €750,000.

Gardaí arrested two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s. They are both currently detained at a Garda station in North Dublin.

Author
Emer Moreau
