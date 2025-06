A FEMALE GARDA was “significantly failed” by An Garda Síochána after there was an “unreasonable” delay in reviewing and investigating an allegation of workplace sexual harassment she made against a fellow officer.

A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator has recommended that the female garda receive a payment of €5,000 by way of compensation for the “inordinate and inexplicable delays” in the investigation, which took 17 months to be completed.

The woman’s sexual harassment complaint was not ultimately upheld.

An Garda Síochána has implemented additional training on handling sensitive complaints as a result of the procedural problems highlighted by the delays in this case.

The WRC said An Garda Síochána had showed a “total disregard for timelines stipulated in its own dignity at work policy”.

The woman claimed she had experienced an alleged sexual harassment incident while at work in October 2022, which had a significant emotional and psychological impact on her and her mental health.

She submitted a complaint against a colleague in March 2023. An investigator should have been appointed to the case within ten days of her filing the complaint, but that did not occur.

After two months, the garda approached a divisional office seeking an update on her case and was told, due to the complexity of the complaint, the matter could not be addressed in the recommended timeframes included in An Garda Síochána’s own policy.

In June 2023, the garda escalated the case to an Assistant Commissioner at An Garda Síochána, who later acknowledged the “undue delay” in investigating her complaint.

Despite receiving extensions in January 2024, investigators did not finalise their report until August 2024 that, which did not uphold the female garda’s sexual harassment complaint. A separate, independent examiner also did not uphold her complaint.

The garda never received an explanation for the delay in the investigation.

The WRC this week published its report into the case, in which it found that An Garda Síochána “significantly” failed the woman due to the delay to review and investigate her complaint.

The complainant told the WRC the lack of a timely resolution, a lack of transparency regarding the delays and a lack of acknowledgment of procedural failures had left her feeling disillusioned and without closure.

In the WRC’s summary of the woman’s case emphasised the importance of consistent and fair procedural conduct in workplace investigations due to the emotional toll and system flaws caused by a failure to adhere to internal policies.

In its defence, An Garda Síochána said that, following an appeal by the female garda in September 2024, an independent expert identified “procedural shortcomings” and work began to conduct additional training on handling workplace complaints, a process which remains ongoing.

An Garda Síochána told the WRC that 22 witnesses were identified and interviewed during the investigation, and a four-week extension was given to investigators after there was an “unreasonable delay” in the case.

The woman was also seeking that the WRC settle a separate dispute regarding sick pay. Shortly after the incident, the complainant went on leave due to the impact that the alleged sexual harassment incident had on her mental health.

She told adjudicators she believed, as the alleged incident happened while she was on duty, she was entitled to compensation. An Garda Síochána has disputed that the incident be classified as an “injury on duty”.

The WRC adjudicator recommended that the female garda wait for a report from the Chief Medical Officer, commissioned by An Garda Síóchána, with regard to her request that the alleged sexual harassment incident classified as an “injury on duty”.

“Although I acknowledge the considerable delays in processing the Worker’s request to have her sick leave reclassified under the special administrative Code, I also note that she will not suffer any financial loss if the application is ultimately approved, as it will be backdated to the onset of her illness,” the adjudicator said.