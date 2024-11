Over 90 ‘Persons of Interest’ have now been identified from photos shared by gardaí of the Dublin riots following nominations made by the public over the last week.

Earlier this month, Gardaí published CCTV images of 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ on the Garda website.

Gardaí said the purpose of the gallery was to identify these 99 people, to rule each individual ‘in or out’ of and progress the criminal investigative process.

So far, nominations have been received by officials in relation to over 90 of those individuals, and gardaí have said that they are now removing all remaining images from the website.

In a statement, gardaí acknowledged the “significant support” received by the public in progressing this investigation.

Advertisement

“An Garda Síochána has today removed all remaining images from the Garda website. The investigation team will continue to consider how to progress and identify the small number of remaining ‘person of interest’ cases,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí added that they are not confirming the role of any identified individuals.

“It should not be presumed that a nomination/ identification means criminal involvement in these events,” gardaí said.

Gardaí are continuing to validate the identities of those in the photos shared online, and additional resources have been allocated by gardaí to the dedicated investigation team.

“The investigation team at Store Street Garda Station can be contacted by telephone at 01-6668000 or by email at store.street.public@garda.ie,” gardaí said.

“Any member of the public can also provide confidential information to the Garda Investigation team by contacting the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111″.