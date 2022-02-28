Garda injured during 'serious and concerning attack' in Co Cavan

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the assault on a member of An Garda Síochána in the early hours of this morning in Co Cavan.

The Garda was found in a disorientated state, injured and covered in a flammable substance by colleagues who attended the scene.

“This is a very serious and concerning attack on an unarmed member of An Garda Síochána going about their normal duties keeping people safe. Thankfully the incident has not resulted in a fatality or other serious injury,” Chief Superintendent McGovern, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said.

“The exact motive for this attack is yet to be determined but it is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Síochána appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant, the exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time.

“I am appealing for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating Gardaí.”

The incident is understood to have been while the member of AGS was on patrol in the Loughan, Blacklion area of Co Cavan shortly after 2am.

When he contacted colleagues seeking assistance he was “disorientated and unable to explain the exact circumstances of events taking place”.

His location was identified through the Garda AVPLS system and uniform colleagues attended the scene supported by armed support units.

“The members found their colleague in a disorientated state. His official marked patrol vehicle was present at the scene. There was a strong smell of an accelerant in the air, his Garda uniform was saturated with an accelerant and he had signs of physical injuries,” gardaí said in a statement.

The injured member of AGS was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he continues to be assessed and receive treatment this morning, for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí said they are investigating all circumstances of the incident and have established an incident room under a Senior Investigating Officer at Cavan Garda Station.

The area has also been sealed off with an examination due to be carried out this morning.

Gardaí say they would like to speak to any person driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm Sunday 27 February 2022 and 3am Monday 28th February 2022, and in particular, any person with video footage to contact investigating gardaí.

Any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.