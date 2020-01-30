This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stun gun and €20,000 in cash seized by gardaí as part of probe into League of Ireland match-fixing

A number of searches were carried out in the Limerick city area this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 9:08 PM
17 minutes ago 2,026 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987026
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have seized a stun gun, evidence of betting and €20,000 in cash during searches carried out as part of an investigation into match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

The searches were carried out in the Limerick city area this morning by the garda’s anti-corruption unit, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), and local detectives.

Documentary evidence including evidence of betting, mobile phones, and electronic devices were also seized along with the cash and stun gun.

No arrests were made and a garda spokeswoman said their investigations are ongoing.

The operation follows another search at a sports ground in Limerick last year, which also took place as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing in the league.

