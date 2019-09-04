This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí carry out search at Limerick sports grounds over alleged match-fixing

Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau were assisted by local gardaí in the investigation.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 8:57 AM
Gardaí carried out a search of the Limerick sports grounds.
Image: Twitter/GardaInfo
Gardaí carried out a search of the Limerick sports grounds.
Gardaí carried out a search of the Limerick sports grounds.
Image: Twitter/GardaInfo

GARDAÍ CARRIED OUT a search of a Limerick sports grounds yesterday evening as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing. 

Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) were assisted by local gardaí in their investigation. 

A photo shared on Twitter showed members of the GNECB at the scene, with a tweet saying:

“Members from the GNECB at the conclusion of a search operation that was carried out today [...] at a sports ground in Limerick, in relation to an investigation into match fixing. Local garda members also assisted in the search.”

In a statement, a garda spokesperson confirmed the search was part of an ongoing investigation. 

“Gardaí can confirm a search took place this evening, Tuesday 3 September, 2019 in Limerick at a sports ground,” they said. 

“An ongoing investigation is taking place and members from a national unit and local members conducted the search.”

