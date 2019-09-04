Gardaí carry out search at Limerick sports grounds over alleged match-fixing

GARDAÍ CARRIED OUT a search of a Limerick sports grounds yesterday evening as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing.
Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) were assisted by local gardaí in their investigation.
A photo shared on Twitter showed members of the GNECB at the scene, with a tweet saying:
“Members from the GNECB at the conclusion of a search operation that was carried out today [...] at a sports ground in Limerick, in relation to an investigation into match fixing. Local garda members also assisted in the search.”
In a statement, a garda spokesperson confirmed the search was part of an ongoing investigation.
“Gardaí can confirm a search took place this evening, Tuesday 3 September, 2019 in Limerick at a sports ground,” they said.
“An ongoing investigation is taking place and members from a national unit and local members conducted the search.”
