Gardaí carry out search at Limerick sports grounds over alleged match-fixing

Gardaí carried out a search of the Limerick sports grounds.

GARDAÍ CARRIED OUT a search of a Limerick sports grounds yesterday evening as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing.

Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) were assisted by local gardaí in their investigation.

A photo shared on Twitter showed members of the GNECB at the scene, with a tweet saying:

“Members from the GNECB at the conclusion of a search operation that was carried out today [...] at a sports ground in Limerick, in relation to an investigation into match fixing. Local garda members also assisted in the search.”

Members from the GNECB at the conclusion of a search operation that was carried out today, Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 at a sports ground in Limerick in relation to an investigation into Match Fixing. Local Garda members also assisted in the search.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson confirmed the search was part of an ongoing investigation.

“Gardaí can confirm a search took place this evening, Tuesday 3 September, 2019 in Limerick at a sports ground,” they said.

“An ongoing investigation is taking place and members from a national unit and local members conducted the search.”