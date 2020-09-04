This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (40s) in critical condition after assault in Dublin's north inner city

The attack happened at around 2.50am on Wednesday morning

By Stephen McDermott Friday 4 Sep 2020, 6:56 PM
Seville Place
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 40s has been taken to hospital after receiving serious head injuries during an early-morning assault in Dublin’s north inner city.

The attack happened at Seville Place at around 2.50am on Wednesday. The man was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information about it to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

