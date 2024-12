A MAN HAS been injured in a shooting incident in Finglas this morning.

The victim, who is aged in his 40s, has been taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown with non life threatening injuries.

It is the latest incident to happen in the Woodbank area of the north Dublin suburb.

Gardaí have confirmed that they have started an investigation after the incident this morning at 10.30am.

Investigators have appealed for information or video from any witness who were in the Woodbank area of Finglas, Dublin 11, at the time of the shooting.