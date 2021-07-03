Information sought on teenager missing in Dublin for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Dublin teenager Jamie Walsh.

The 17-year-old was last seen seen in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin on Friday 25 June.

Jamie is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of average build, with green eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in tracing his whereabouts are being asked to contact gardaí in Rathfarnham or any garda station.