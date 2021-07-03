#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 3 July 2021
Advertisement

Information sought on teenager missing in Dublin for over a week

Jamie Walsh was last seen seen in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin on Friday 25 June.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 7:09 PM
22 minutes ago 1,909 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5485164
Missing teenager Jamie Walsh.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Missing teenager Jamie Walsh.
Missing teenager Jamie Walsh.
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Dublin teenager Jamie Walsh.

The 17-year-old was last seen seen in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin on Friday 25 June. 

Jamie is described as being  5’ 4” in height, of average build, with green eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in tracing his whereabouts are being asked to contact gardaí in Rathfarnham or any garda station

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie