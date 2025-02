GARDAÍ SEIZED A quantity of cocaine and sterling in Dublin on Tuesday after a probationer garda noticed something suspicious at a road safety checkpoint.

Gardaí said they were conducting checkpoints in the Dublin 2 and Dublin 8 areas with an emphasis on enforcement and road safety awareness.

Advertisement

During the operation a probationer garda noticed a driver engage in suspicious behaviour while approaching a checkpoint and searched the vehicle. This search resulted in the seizure of €350,000 of cocaine and £15,000 cash sterling.

The driver (a man in his 30s) was arrested by the probationer member and is currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in South Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.