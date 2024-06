AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into a dangerous driving incident witnessed by Minister for Further and Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan in his home county.

The Minister was being driven by a garda in his State car last Friday when the incident occurred near the town of Rathkeale in Co Limerick.

Sources say that a second car undertook O’Donovan’s vehicle at speed, and that the Minister and his driver then contacted gardaí who responded to confront the driver.

It is not believed that the incident targeted O’Donovan, and that it was a coincidence that he was in traffic at the time.

The car was later found abandoned in a residential area with damage to its wheels. A garda probe is underway to find the suspect.

A spokesperson for the Minister said: “It’s a garda matter so we won’t be commenting on it”.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was underway.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of alleged dangerous driving which occurred on the N21 at Rathkeale, Co. Limerick at approximately 11.35am on Friday 21 June 2024. Investigations are ongoing,” gardaí said.