Gardaí make 11 arrests at anti-lockdown protest in Dublin

Several fines were also issued.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 5:57 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ SAID THEY arrested 11 people and issued several fines during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city this afternoon. 

Officers said they were aware of an event organised on social media by disparate groups planning to gather in the vicinity of the Wellington Monument in the Phoenix Park.

The protest moved from the Phoenix Park along the North Quays to the GPO, O’Connell Street and then back along the South Quays.

Following persistent and ongoing non-compliance with the regulations, uniformed gardaí “intervened in a graduated response at Victoria Quay”, according to a statement this evening. 

A spokesman said: “11 arrests were made in relation to this event over the course of the afternoon A number of Fixed Payment Notices (FPNs) will be issued in relation to persons attending this event in breach of Public Health Regulations.”

The garda statement said officers will now carry out an investigation into the organisers of this event.

Around 300 uniformed and plain clothes officers monitored the event, including Public Order Units, Peaceful Crowd Management Unit, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.

