New garda recruitment campaign to be launched this Friday

THE CABINET WILL hear today of plans to launch a new garda recruitment campaign which will begin this Friday, The Journal has learned.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris will bring a proposal to the Government with the plan to run the campaign for three weeks.

Earlier in March the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, acknowledged that the Government is going to have a ”big job” ahead of it to secure the 1,000 recruits they promised in the budget last year.

Varadkar had said that there was a 1% resignation rate in An Garda Síochána and that this would require a concerted effort to replace those who have left the Force.

Previously The Journal reported on an increase in resignations of trainees.

Advertisement

The Cabinet will hear today that the campaign is part of a big drive to bring in new gardaí this year and secure a strong pipeline of recruits into the Garda College into the future.

The pipeline is a reference to getting as many recruits into the competition that it will allow for several admissions to Templemore.

Simon Harris will update the Cabinet on a plan from the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to support four intakes of 225 at 11 week intervals for the remainder of the year.

There are currently more than 200 trainees in the Garda College, and four further tranches of 225 recruits will enter Templemore throughout the rest of the year.

Almost 500 passed through the college in 2022, between those who attested or started their training.

The Government will hear from the Justice Minister that the intakes are a significant increase on a recent large intake of 132 in early February, which itself was an increase on the 88 recruits who entered the Garda College in in November.

It is understood that the first candidates from the new campaign will be ready for interview by the Public Appointments Service (PAS) by July. To quicken the pace of recruitment PAS will increase its capacity to allow 400 interviews per month.