A WOMAN IN her twenties has suffered non-life threatening injuries following an assault on Evergreen Road on the south side of Cork city.

The incident occurred shortly before 9am this morning.

It is understood the woman in her 20s raised the alarm following the stabbing. She ran out of the property with a young child.

A large number of gardaí are at the scene. The Garda Armed Support Unit has also attended at the incident.

Advertisement

The Garda helicopter has been deployed as the search continues for the assailant.

It’s further understood that members of the Garda Armed Support Unit have been called in to deal with the incident.

The area has been technically examined. The cordon has been removed and the area has reopened to traffic.

The woman was tended to at the scene by paramedics, before being transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

A garda spokesperson said that as this is an ongoing incident, no further information is available at this time.