Three arrests and €100,000 seized as part of Dublin money laundering search

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and a “substantial” amount of cash has been seized as part of a money laundering investigation in Dublin.

Yesterday, two specialised units of An Garda Síochána intercepted two vehicles on the Naas Road, Dublin 12.

Over €100,000 in cash was recovered (pending analysis) as part of the search.

A 41-year-old man and two women aged 29 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an offence of money laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by a Special Crime Task Force.

The three arrested persons were taken to Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Ronanstown Garda stations where they remain detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in the Dublin area and a further quantity of cash was recovered.