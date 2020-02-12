This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three arrests and €100,000 seized as part of Dublin money laundering search

A 41-year-old man and two women aged 29 and 38 were arrested after two vehicles were intercepted yesterday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,597 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5004465
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and a “substantial” amount of cash has been seized as part of a money laundering investigation in Dublin.

Yesterday, two specialised units of An Garda Síochána intercepted two vehicles on the Naas Road, Dublin 12.

Over €100,000 in cash was recovered (pending analysis) as part of the search.

A 41-year-old man and two women aged 29 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in an offence of money laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by a Special Crime Task Force.

The three arrested persons were taken to Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Ronanstown Garda stations where they remain detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in the Dublin area and a further quantity of cash was recovered.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie