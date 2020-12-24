#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 December 2020
Gardaí make 9 'significant' arrests over various offences in Poland and the UK

Nine people were arrested for offences such as fraud, assault, and criminal damage.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 10:48 AM
Image: PA Images
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED nine people on foot of European Arrest Warrants this week.

Between Monday and yesterday, Gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed nine European Arrest Warrants.

The warrants were issued from different authorities for the following:

  • The arrest of a 52-year-old man in Wexford wanted for fraud offences in Poland.
  • The arrest of a 43-year-old man in Galway wanted for perjury and perverting the course of justice in the UK.
  • The arrest of a 35-year-old woman in Mullingar, Co Westmeath wanted for immigration offences in the UK.
  • The arrest of a 63-year-old man in Longford wanted for sexual offences in the UK.
  • The arrest of a 39-year-old man in Naas, Kildare wanted for false imprisonment and drugs offences in Poland.
  • The arrest of a 28-year-old man in Dublin wanted for assault and drugs offences in the UK.
  • The arrest of a 32-year-old man in Dublin wanted for participation in a criminal organisation and fraud offences in the UK.
  • The arrest of a 42-year-old woman in Dundalk, Co Louth wanted for drugs offences in the UK.
  • The arrest of a 46-year-old man in Dublin wanted for hi-jacking, assault and criminal damage in the UK.

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said:

The significant arrests over the last two days, coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime, supported by local members across the country, represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on international arrest warrants are brought to justice.

All nine people have appeared before the High Court and are currently remanded to reappear before the High Court on 8 January 2021.

Comments are closed as the cases are due before the court.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
