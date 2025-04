IRELAND NEEDS A major rethink of its emergency infrastructure after the collapse of the garda radio system, garda stations left without power, and response vehicles left stranded during Storm Éowyn, a garda sergeant has warned.

Rose McGirl, who is a Detective Sergeant based in the Cavan/Monaghan Division, said that failings across the garda organisation left it unable to respond properly during recent winter storms.

The Journal has previously reported on major difficulties the emergency services encountered during Storm Éowyn. One critical incident was the loss of the garda Tetra radio system - the secure communications network used by the force – for a period of time. This also impacted other frontline services such as the fire brigade, Coast Guard and ambulance crews.

McGirl said that a key problem was that the Tetra radio system uses power from the general ESB grid. In some stations and at radio relay towers, there is no way to maintain power to operate the radios when the grid power is cut.

“That left our membership isolated and unable to respond to calls.

“A back-up communications system that does not rely on the electricity grid, like a satellite system, is needed in garda stations,” she said.

“It leaves the garda membership very isolated. It also leaves the public, who in a significant weather event will require a response, it leaves them vulnerable. It leaves them isolated,” she added.

Gardaí would rely on the Tetra system in the case of a terrorist attack – and McGirl believes the vulnerability around the system would leave it open to being exposed by attackers.

Det Sgt Rose McGirl. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. / The Journal.

Speaking at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference in Killarney, McGirl and her colleagues have called for a “readiness assessment” to be carried out to prevent the same issues happening again.

“We’re asking the Commissioner to get the Office of Public Works to conduct an assessment of our stations, particularly those that are open 24 hours and that have custody areas, to ensure that they have a back-up service – that is, generators.

“Not all stations have generators and that has a significant impact as well on our capacity to respond during severe weather events.”

“We’re calling on a specific bespoke plan to be able to address red warning events,” Detective Sergeant McGirl said.

Another area of a breakdown in garda resilience is in the area of unsuitable vehicles – there were reports that gardaí during heavy snowfall this winter were borrowing more suitable vehicles to transport them to help trapped householders.

McGirl said there needs to be a greater co-operation between the various emergency services so that this issue can be addressed.

“So that, for example, the fire service could provide appropriate transportation for our members to be able to attend calls safely,” she said.

McGirl’s proposed change in strategy would mean that services, such as the fire service, would act as transport for gardaí in extreme weather events.