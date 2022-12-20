Garda hospitalised with serious upper body injury after Wexford stolen car incident

A GARDA WAS hospitalised in the early hours of this morning after suffering serious injuries in an incident with a stolen car in County Wexford.

The garda was attempting to stop a stolen BMW car and arrest the driver and passenger when the vehicle sped off.

The driver of the car drove away at speed carrying the garda down the road for a distance – he fell and sources said he suffered a broken collar bone and other arm and shoulder injuries. He was taken to the local hospital.

His colleagues continued to pursue the stolen car and two men, both originally from Dublin, were arrested a short time later and are currently in custody.

A garda spokesperson said that the events unfolded in Willow Park estate in Gorey, Co Wexford.

“Gardaí approached the car on foot, at which point the driver drove the stolen vehicle away. A member of An Garda Síochána attempting to stop the car was carried by the vehicle for a distance before falling.

“The male Garda member was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of shoulder and arm injuries. The stolen vehicle and suspects were located a short time later.

“Two men aged in their 20s and late teens were arrested and taken to Gorey Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the spokesperson said.

The garda press office said that the injured garda is receiving support from his colleagues and also from the various supports offered to gardaí in traumatic incidents.