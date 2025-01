GARDAÍ CAUGHT A total of 266 motorists using their phones while driving over a 24-hour period yesterday.

Between 7am yesterday morning and 7am this morning, gardaí detected 266 drivers on their phones behind the wheel as part of a national day of action targeting the illegal action.

It comes as a total of 762 motorists have already been caught by gardaí using their phones while driving this year, and received fixed penalty notices for the offence – a €120 fine and three penalty points on their licence.

Last year, the daily total average of drivers detected using their phones while driving was 60.

Yesterday’s detection rate of 266 drivers therefore shows an over four-fold increase from the daily average in 2024.

Over 21,500 drivers received fixed penalty notices last year, having been detected using their phones while behind the wheel.

“Driving while on your phone distracts you and takes both your eyes and your full attention away from the road,” a garda spokesperson said.

“This is highly dangerous and potentially life-threatening for you and other road users. Yet, there is a very simple and easy solution – just don’t do it.”