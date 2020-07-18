Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Limerick teenager

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager Alicia Ryan.

Alicia (15) is missing from the Castleconnell area since Thursday. She is described as 5’8″ and of slim build with brown eyes and has now got blonde hair.

She is known to frequent the Newcastlewest area of Limerick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station (061) 212 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.